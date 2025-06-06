Circle USYC Price (USYC)
The live price of Circle USYC (USYC) today is 1.088 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 408.75M USD. USYC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Circle USYC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Circle USYC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 375.53M USD
During today, the price change of Circle USYC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Circle USYC to USD was $ +0.0030870912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Circle USYC to USD was $ +0.0082577024.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Circle USYC to USD was $ +0.0182132466866597.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0030870912
|+0.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0082577024
|+0.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0182132466866597
|+1.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Circle USYC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USYC: Tokenized Money Market Fund Hashnote International Short Duration Yield Fund Ltd. invests in short-term U.S. Treasury Bills and performs repo/reverse repo activities as the underlying asset of the USYC token. USYC earns short-term Fed rate returns. Tokenization enables the fund to deliver rapid transactions, onchain transparency, and seamless composability—while maintaining strong controls across regulatory and credit dimensions.
