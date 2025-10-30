Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00219971 $ 0.00219971 $ 0.00219971 24H Low $ 0.00227472 $ 0.00227472 $ 0.00227472 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00219971$ 0.00219971 $ 0.00219971 24H High $ 0.00227472$ 0.00227472 $ 0.00227472 All Time High $ 0.00289418$ 0.00289418 $ 0.00289418 Lowest Price $ 0.00209182$ 0.00209182 $ 0.00209182 Price Change (1H) -1.18% Price Change (1D) -1.84% Price Change (7D) +0.90% Price Change (7D) +0.90%

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) real-time price is $0.00220277. Over the past 24 hours, LTCIC traded between a low of $ 0.00219971 and a high of $ 0.00227472, showing active market volatility. LTCIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00289418, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00209182.

In terms of short-term performance, LTCIC has changed by -1.18% over the past hour, -1.84% over 24 hours, and +0.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.78M$ 5.78M $ 5.78M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.17M$ 22.17M $ 22.17M Circulation Supply 2.61B 2.61B 2.61B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cicada Finance is $ 5.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LTCIC is 2.61B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.17M.