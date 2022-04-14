Chunk (CHUNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chunk (CHUNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chunk (CHUNK) Information CHUNK is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the idea of a 'fat cat' that grows chunkier as its price increases. It represents the humor and creativity of the crypto community, thriving purely on entertainment, community-driven hype, and shared imagination. With no intrinsic value, utility or expectation of financial return, CHUNK is a playful experiment that captures the spirit of fun and unpredictability in the decentralized token space. Official Website: https://chunkcoin.org/ Buy CHUNK Now!

Chunk (CHUNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chunk (CHUNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.25K $ 17.25K $ 17.25K Total Supply: $ 999.76M $ 999.76M $ 999.76M Circulating Supply: $ 999.76M $ 999.76M $ 999.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.25K $ 17.25K $ 17.25K All-Time High: $ 0.00082577 $ 0.00082577 $ 0.00082577 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000691 $ 0.00000691 $ 0.00000691 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Chunk (CHUNK) price

Chunk (CHUNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chunk (CHUNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHUNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHUNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHUNK's tokenomics, explore CHUNK token's live price!

CHUNK Price Prediction Want to know where CHUNK might be heading? Our CHUNK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CHUNK token's Price Prediction now!

