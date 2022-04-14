Chump Change (CHUMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chump Change (CHUMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chump Change (CHUMP) Information WELCOME TO CHUMPS. WHERE SOLANA MEETS FOOLISHNESS IN THE FORM OF DEGEN CHIMPS! THESE PLAYFUL PRIMATES ARE STORMING THE BLOCKCHAIN WITH THEIR MEME FILLED ANTICS, OFFERING NFTS AND A TOKEN ON SOLANA! JOIN THE ADVENTURE AS WE UNLEASH THE CHAOS AND LAUGHTER. CREATING A DIGITAL JUNGLE WHERE EVERY PIXEL PULSATES WITH ENERGY AND EVERY TRANSACTION BRINGS A SMILE. GET READY TO DIVE INTO THE WILD WORLD OF CHUMPS - IT'S A REVELATION YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS! Official Website: https://chumpchangesol.com/ Buy CHUMP Now!

Chump Change (CHUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chump Change (CHUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.99K $ 6.99K $ 6.99K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.99K $ 6.99K $ 6.99K All-Time High: $ 0.00082232 $ 0.00082232 $ 0.00082232 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000369 $ 0.00000369 $ 0.00000369 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Chump Change (CHUMP) price

Chump Change (CHUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chump Change (CHUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHUMP's tokenomics, explore CHUMP token's live price!

