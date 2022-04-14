Chronoeffector (CHRONOEFFE) Information

Chronoeffector was a coined term from a famous Crypto Influencer called Terminal of Truth. It is an utility token for solana Blockchain , basically , It is an AI agent that does technical analysis powered by Ai , it is both available on X and telegram , you can just tag the bot with the corresponding ticker and it will make an analysis for you , it can also advise you for potential trades . The bot is already available to use , the team is actually working on a trading bot all powered by AI.