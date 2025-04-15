Chronicle Price (XNL)
The live price of Chronicle (XNL) today is 0.00211806 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 101.74K USD. XNL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chronicle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chronicle price change within the day is +15.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 48.04M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XNL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XNL price information.
During today, the price change of Chronicle to USD was $ +0.00028133.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chronicle to USD was $ -0.0004934543.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chronicle to USD was $ -0.0011077940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chronicle to USD was $ -0.006775365250006911.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028133
|+15.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004934543
|-23.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011077940
|-52.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006775365250006911
|-76.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Chronicle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.79%
+15.32%
-1.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A platform for officially licensed digital collectables and NFTs
|1 XNL to VND
₫54.30917646
|1 XNL to AUD
A$0.0033041736
|1 XNL to GBP
￡0.001588545
|1 XNL to EUR
€0.0018427122
|1 XNL to USD
$0.00211806
|1 XNL to MYR
RM0.0093406446
|1 XNL to TRY
₺0.0805498218
|1 XNL to JPY
¥0.3030096636
|1 XNL to RUB
₽0.174210435
|1 XNL to INR
₹0.1814965614
|1 XNL to IDR
Rp35.3009858796
|1 XNL to KRW
₩3.008598327
|1 XNL to PHP
₱0.1203693498
|1 XNL to EGP
￡E.0.1079998794
|1 XNL to BRL
R$0.012390651
|1 XNL to CAD
C$0.0029229228
|1 XNL to BDT
৳0.2573231094
|1 XNL to NGN
₦3.3997616478
|1 XNL to UAH
₴0.0874335168
|1 XNL to VES
Bs0.15038226
|1 XNL to PKR
Rs0.59411583
|1 XNL to KZT
₸1.0968585516
|1 XNL to THB
฿0.0709126488
|1 XNL to TWD
NT$0.0686886858
|1 XNL to AED
د.إ0.0077732802
|1 XNL to CHF
Fr0.0017156286
|1 XNL to HKD
HK$0.016414965
|1 XNL to MAD
.د.م0.0196132356
|1 XNL to MXN
$0.0425306448