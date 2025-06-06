Christ Is King Price (CIK)
The live price of Christ Is King (CIK) today is 0.00002058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.93M USD. CIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Christ Is King Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Christ Is King price change within the day is -5.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 777.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CIK to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Christ Is King to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Christ Is King to USD was $ +0.0000659452.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Christ Is King to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Christ Is King to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000659452
|+320.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Christ Is King: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.18%
-5.24%
-17.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CIK is the first major faith-based meme coin and tokenized community, uniting 2.4B+ Christians worldwide under one banner: Christ is King. Blending the viral power of memecoins with a mission-driven purpose, $CIK empowers a decentralized, borderless movement for Kingdom impact. $CIK is backed by a KYC’d and Certik-audited core team whose members have been instrumental in multiple $100M+ token launches. Whether you’re here for the culture, the chart, or the cause—this is your moment. Decentralized. Unstoppable. Eternal.
