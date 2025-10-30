Chrema Coin (CRMC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.770373 24H High $ 0.852533 All Time High $ 5.02 Lowest Price $ 0.432032 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -6.49% Price Change (7D) -7.15%

Chrema Coin (CRMC) real-time price is $0.773429. Over the past 24 hours, CRMC traded between a low of $ 0.770373 and a high of $ 0.852533, showing active market volatility. CRMC's all-time high price is $ 5.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.432032.

In terms of short-term performance, CRMC has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -6.49% over 24 hours, and -7.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chrema Coin (CRMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.50M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.67M Circulation Supply 10.99M Total Supply 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chrema Coin is $ 8.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRMC is 10.99M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.67M.