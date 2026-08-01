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The live CHONKY price today is 0 USD.CHONKY market cap is 297,846 USD. Track real-time CHONKY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CHONKY price today is 0 USD.CHONKY market cap is 297,846 USD. Track real-time CHONKY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CHONKY Price Info

What is CHONKY

CHONKY Official Website

CHONKY Tokenomics

CHONKY Price Forecast

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CHONKY Price (CHONKY)

Unlisted

1 CHONKY to USD Live Price:

$0.00029784
$0.00029784$0.00029784
+5.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CHONKY (CHONKY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:07:24 (UTC+8)

CHONKY Price Today

The live CHONKY (CHONKY) price today is $ 0, with a 5.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHONKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHONKY.

CHONKY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 297,846, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M CHONKY. During the last 24 hours, CHONKY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00217993, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHONKY moved +0.40% in the last hour and +13.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.83K.

CHONKY (CHONKY) Market Information

$ 297.85K
$ 297.85K$ 297.85K

$ 1.83K
$ 1.83K$ 1.83K

$ 297.85K
$ 297.85K$ 297.85K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,250.8068373
999,999,250.8068373 999,999,250.8068373

The current Market Cap of CHONKY is $ 297.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.83K. The circulating supply of CHONKY is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999250.8068373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 297.85K.

CHONKY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00217993
$ 0.00217993$ 0.00217993

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.40%

+5.74%

+13.35%

+13.35%

CHONKY (CHONKY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CHONKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHONKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHONKY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHONKY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.74%
30 Days$ 0-3.65%
60 Days$ 0+6.67%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CHONKY

CHONKY (CHONKY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHONKY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CHONKY (CHONKY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CHONKY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CHONKY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHONKY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CHONKY Price Prediction.

What is CHONKY (CHONKY)

a Solana token based on the term CHONKY aka "fat cats". CHONKY is a very fat cat mascot whos goal is to eat as much as he can. The goal of this coin is to be a community token for solana holders to enjoy while pushing our reach and effect through marketing and partnerships.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CHONKY (CHONKY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About CHONKY

What is today's price of CHONKY (CHONKY)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 5.73%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of CHONKY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of CHONKY is 999999250.8068373, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own CHONKY?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of CHONKY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of CHONKY today?

The market capitalization stands at £219501.06599433780000, positioning CHONKY at rank #3789 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is CHONKY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of CHONKY?

The recent price movement of 5.73% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CHONKY

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:07:24 (UTC+8)

CHONKY (CHONKY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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