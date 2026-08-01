Chonkers Price Today

The live Chonkers (CHONKERS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHONKERS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHONKERS.

Chonkers currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 39,818, with a circulating supply of 999.51M CHONKERS. During the last 24 hours, CHONKERS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00112827, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHONKERS moved +0.40% in the last hour and +14.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chonkers (CHONKERS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.82K$ 39.82K $ 39.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.82K$ 39.82K $ 39.82K Circulation Supply 999.51M 999.51M 999.51M Total Supply 999,510,909.303577 999,510,909.303577 999,510,909.303577

The current Market Cap of Chonkers is $ 39.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHONKERS is 999.51M, with a total supply of 999510909.303577. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.82K.