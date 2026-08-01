Chomolon Joff Price Today

The live Chomolon Joff (JOFF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOFF.

Chomolon Joff currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 759,283, with a circulating supply of 871.53M JOFF. During the last 24 hours, JOFF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00472637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOFF moved -- in the last hour and -14.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.66.

Chomolon Joff (JOFF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 759.28K$ 759.28K $ 759.28K Volume (24H) $ 13.66$ 13.66 $ 13.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 759.28K$ 759.28K $ 759.28K Circulation Supply 871.53M 871.53M 871.53M Total Supply 871,530,911.7892947 871,530,911.7892947 871,530,911.7892947

The current Market Cap of Chomolon Joff is $ 759.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.66. The circulating supply of JOFF is 871.53M, with a total supply of 871530911.7892947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 759.28K.