Chirpley Price (CHRP)
The live Chirpley (CHRP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHRP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHRP.
Chirpley currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,184, with a circulating supply of 636.76M CHRP. During the last 24 hours, CHRP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03695469, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CHRP moved -- in the last hour and -2.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Chirpley is $ 55.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHRP is 636.76M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.66K.
--
-1.81%
-2.86%
-2.86%
During today, the price change of Chirpley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chirpley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chirpley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chirpley to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.73%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Chirpley could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Introduction
Chirpley is the world’s first automated, peer-to-peer, all-in-one influencer marketplace specifically focussed on nano and micro influencers. Chirpley will provide marketers with the freedom to act fast and effectively, thanks to the possibility of a 1-click marketing bomb.
Product
Chirpley is an independent and fully decentralized marketplace to match brands and businesses with nano (1–5k followers) and micro-influencers (5–50k followers). Brands have been slow to realize that targeting smaller influencers is more lucrative, as their engagement level is almost 600% higher than for big influencers—Chirpley allows exactly this by giving both brands and influencers free access to its platform to connect.
Problem
For brands and businesses, running influencer campaigns manually is extremely time-consuming and inefficient. Furthermore, it is difficult for brands and businesses to understand how much they should pay influencers to promote their products and services. For nano and micro-influencers, way less opportunities exist than for big and well-known influencers. Further, smaller influencers often get compensated in companies’ goods and services, rather than cash.
Solution
Chirpley is the world’s first decentralized peer-to-peer influencer marketplace. A decentralized ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, which matches nano and micro-influencers with brands. Chirpley’s algorithm then calculates a fair price for a range of services from tweets, retweets, likes, video posts, etc. based on an influencer’s amount of impressions and engagement. This automated setup allows brands to leverage many smaller influencers easily and effortlessly with complete cost transparency, while creating earning opportunities for the influencers at the same time. Chirpley gives social media users the unique opportunity to monetize their social influence in an easy and transparent way by sharing content with their friends and followers.
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What is today's price of Chirpley (CHRP)?
The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.81%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of CHRP are in circulation?
The circulating supply of CHRP is 636758857.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Chirpley?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of CHRP across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Chirpley today?
The market capitalization stands at £40668.48917169120000, positioning Chirpley at rank #5490 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is CHRP being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Chirpley?
The recent price movement of -1.81% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),SocialFi,Marketing,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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