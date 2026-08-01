Chinese Oil Asset Reserve Price Today

The live Chinese Oil Asset Reserve (COAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current COAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COAR.

Chinese Oil Asset Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,390.73, with a circulating supply of 999.96M COAR. During the last 24 hours, COAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01708873, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COAR moved -- in the last hour and -3.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chinese Oil Asset Reserve (COAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.39K$ 10.39K $ 10.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.39K$ 10.39K $ 10.39K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,796.280236 999,961,796.280236 999,961,796.280236

The current Market Cap of Chinese Oil Asset Reserve is $ 10.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COAR is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961796.280236. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.39K.