ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ChinCHILLa (CHILLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) Information Welcome to $CHILLA – The Chillest Token in Crypto Forget the grind, ditch the FOMO, and take a puff of pure relaxation. $CHILLA is your ticket to the chillest corner of the blockchain, where vibes are high, and stress is low. Our community focused meme coin was Launched through the ACT Premium group and has gained immediate traction. Our furry friend will be quickly taking over X and other social media platforms. Official Website: https://www.chinchilla.wtf/ Buy CHILLA Now!

ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChinCHILLa (CHILLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.40K $ 9.40K $ 9.40K Total Supply: $ 988.67M $ 988.67M $ 988.67M Circulating Supply: $ 988.67M $ 988.67M $ 988.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.40K $ 9.40K $ 9.40K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) price

ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ChinCHILLa (CHILLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHILLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHILLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHILLA's tokenomics, explore CHILLA token's live price!

