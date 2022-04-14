Chinau (CHINAU) Information

Memecoin $CHINAU Panda 🐼. Together we create memes to send a global message. The Chinau Panda is Patient, But When Angered, It's Unstoppable. The Panda wants to be a part of the crypto world. Crypto is changing everything, and the Panda doesn't want to be behind these changes, but ahead of them. Chinau coin is not just a cryptocurrency. It is also the story of a panda that believes in the future. The crypto world is growing, and I want to be a part of it!