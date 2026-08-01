ChimpStrategy Price Today

The live ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) price today is $ 0.00246197, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHMPSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00246197 per CHMPSTR.

ChimpStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,056,663, with a circulating supply of 835.36M CHMPSTR. During the last 24 hours, CHMPSTR traded between $ 0.00239423 (low) and $ 0.00246701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00693592, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151428.

In short-term performance, CHMPSTR moved +0.27% in the last hour and +5.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.21K.

ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.06M$ 2.06M $ 2.06M Volume (24H) $ 5.21K$ 5.21K $ 5.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.06M$ 2.06M $ 2.06M Circulation Supply 835.36M 835.36M 835.36M Total Supply 835,362,581.9798502 835,362,581.9798502 835,362,581.9798502

The current Market Cap of ChimpStrategy is $ 2.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.21K. The circulating supply of CHMPSTR is 835.36M, with a total supply of 835362581.9798502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.06M.