chillcapy Price (CHILLCAPY)
The live price of chillcapy (CHILLCAPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.03K USD. CHILLCAPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key chillcapy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- chillcapy price change within the day is +6.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.98M USD
During today, the price change of chillcapy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of chillcapy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of chillcapy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of chillcapy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of chillcapy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
+6.94%
+25.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Created by visionary Google Earth cofounder Chikai, who is also the former Web3 Director at Niantic (think Pokémon Go!), ChillCapy seeks to transcend the norms of the meme coin ecosystem by prioritizing personal values, blending innovation, AI art, and strong community engagement to explore crypto’s untapped potential. Oh, and our chill Dev Chikai burned 5% of the total supply just for the meme, and donated his remaining 5% share to start the community fund 🔥 Join the movement—and just chill! 🦫
