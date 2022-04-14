Chill Trump (CHILLT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Chill Trump (CHILLT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Chill Trump (CHILLT) Information

The $CHILLT project combines the lighthearted appeal of internet meme culture with a satirical take on contemporary personalities, specifically blending the relaxed vibe of "ChillGuy" and the bold, iconic style of Donald Trump.

Purpose: The token is designed to provide a fun and engaging entry point into cryptocurrency while fostering a community centered around humor, creativity, and financial empowerment.

Vision: To create a token that not only entertains but also educates and connects individuals in the crypto space, leveraging the viral power of memes to foster financial inclusion and awareness.

Official Website:
https://chilltrumpsol.xyz/

Chill Trump (CHILLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chill Trump (CHILLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K
Total Supply:
$ 997.31M
$ 997.31M
Circulating Supply:
$ 997.31M
$ 997.31M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.55K
$ 12.55K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00193682
$ 0.00193682
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000871
$ 0.00000871
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Chill Trump (CHILLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Chill Trump (CHILLT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CHILLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CHILLT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CHILLT's tokenomics, explore CHILLT token's live price!

CHILLT Price Prediction

Want to know where CHILLT might be heading? Our CHILLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.