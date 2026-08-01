Chiliz Inu Price Today

The live Chiliz Inu (CHZINU) price today is $ 0, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHZINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHZINU.

Chiliz Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,764, with a circulating supply of 10.00B CHZINU. During the last 24 hours, CHZINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHZINU moved +0.09% in the last hour and -8.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chiliz Inu (CHZINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.76K$ 23.76K $ 23.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.76K$ 23.76K $ 23.76K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chiliz Inu is $ 23.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHZINU is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.76K.