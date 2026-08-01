Chihuahua Chain Price Today

The live Chihuahua Chain (HUAHUA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUAHUA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUAHUA.

Chihuahua Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 580,248, with a circulating supply of 114.43B HUAHUA. During the last 24 hours, HUAHUA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00983165, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUAHUA moved +0.01% in the last hour and -18.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Chihuahua Chain (HUAHUA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 580.25K$ 580.25K $ 580.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 617.77K$ 617.77K $ 617.77K Circulation Supply 114.43B 114.43B 114.43B Total Supply 121,827,695,531.0 121,827,695,531.0 121,827,695,531.0

The current Market Cap of Chihuahua Chain is $ 580.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUAHUA is 114.43B, with a total supply of 121827695531.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 617.77K.