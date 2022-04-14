chick (NIB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into chick (NIB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

chick (NIB) Information The wildest meme token on the block! Get ready to dive into a world where digital assets meet a fierce, unstoppable energy—embodied by none other than our iconic mascot, the Crazy Gangsta Chick. The purpose of this project is meme coin on solana chain. $nib is a chicken meme theme. Initially emerged as fun projects that used the virality of internet memes to attract attention and create a community. These coins and tokens aim to transfer the humorous and often ironic nature of memes to the cryptocurrency market, creating a new form of digital currency. Official Website: https://nibonsol.vip Buy NIB Now!

chick (NIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for chick (NIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.14K $ 16.14K $ 16.14K Total Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M Circulating Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.14K $ 16.14K $ 16.14K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about chick (NIB) price

chick (NIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of chick (NIB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIB's tokenomics, explore NIB token's live price!

