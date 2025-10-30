ChicagoCoin (CLT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00373343 $ 0.00373343 $ 0.00373343 24H Low $ 0.00384091 $ 0.00384091 $ 0.00384091 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00373343$ 0.00373343 $ 0.00373343 24H High $ 0.00384091$ 0.00384091 $ 0.00384091 All Time High $ 0.00507574$ 0.00507574 $ 0.00507574 Lowest Price $ 0.0021948$ 0.0021948 $ 0.0021948 Price Change (1H) +0.52% Price Change (1D) +2.60% Price Change (7D) -0.46% Price Change (7D) -0.46%

ChicagoCoin (CLT) real-time price is $0.00383233. Over the past 24 hours, CLT traded between a low of $ 0.00373343 and a high of $ 0.00384091, showing active market volatility. CLT's all-time high price is $ 0.00507574, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0021948.

In terms of short-term performance, CLT has changed by +0.52% over the past hour, +2.60% over 24 hours, and -0.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ChicagoCoin (CLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.30M$ 2.30M $ 2.30M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ChicagoCoin is $ 2.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLT is 600.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.