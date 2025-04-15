Chiba Wan Price (CHIB)
The live price of Chiba Wan (CHIB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 102.79K USD. CHIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chiba Wan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chiba Wan price change within the day is -12.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 200.00B USD
During today, the price change of Chiba Wan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chiba Wan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chiba Wan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chiba Wan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chiba Wan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-12.05%
-12.52%
-48.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CHIBA Coin is a meme token inspired by the Chiba-Wan rescue of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. The project celebrates the origins of the dog coin movement, honoring the dogs that sparked meme coin culture, such as DOGE, SHIB, and NEIRO. CHIBA aims to build on this legacy by fostering a strong community and offering a token that connects crypto enthusiasts with the origins of meme coins while ensuring transparency, security, and long-term growth.
