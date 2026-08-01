Chevron xStock Price Today

The live Chevron xStock (CVXX) price today is $ 206.11, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVXX to USD conversion rate is $ 206.11 per CVXX.

Chevron xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,213,983, with a circulating supply of 5.89K CVXX. During the last 24 hours, CVXX traded between $ 204.48 (low) and $ 209.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 310.05, while the all-time low was $ 145.92.

In short-term performance, CVXX moved -1.35% in the last hour and +3.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.54K.

Chevron xStock (CVXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) $ 3.54K$ 3.54K $ 3.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.64M$ 117.64M $ 117.64M Circulation Supply 5.89K 5.89K 5.89K Total Supply 570,769.1200269009 570,769.1200269009 570,769.1200269009

The current Market Cap of Chevron xStock is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.54K. The circulating supply of CVXX is 5.89K, with a total supply of 570769.1200269009. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.64M.