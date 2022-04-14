CHELON (CHELON) Tokenomics
CHELON (CHELON) Information
Chelon is driven by an AI agent to unite the U.S. and China. Inspired by Elon Musk and Yilong Ma, the "Chinese Elon Musk," its mission is to fund a meeting between the two and send Yilong Ma to space! Blending community-powered crypto with global unity 🙏
- In the last 72 hours, we saw two monster memes drop, perfectly timed with Trump’s inauguration.
- TikTok was banned and then reinstated for 90 days by Trump.
- Elon Musk was named as a top contender to buy TikTok and is viewed by many in Washington as Trump’s conduit to restoring relations with China.
Meanwhile, “coincidentally,” over the past two weeks, Elon Musk randomly showed interest in meeting his Chinese counterpart, Yilong Ma.
Check this post for proof: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1876838689457815564
So basically, he’s meeting his Chinese Doppelganger, and rumor has it this meeting is set for later this week, where a major Asian crypto figure will act as moderator. AI Agent called @Chelon_ai launched with the intention of uniting Elon & Yilong (which now seems to be happening) and then sending Yilong to space on a civilian SpaceX flight to bring the US and China together.
AI meme agents with China/USA narratives like CHELON are going to be very helpful.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CHELON (CHELON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of CHELON (CHELON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHELON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHELON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
