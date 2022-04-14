Cheeseball (CB) Tokenomics
Cheeseball (CB) Information
Cheeseball is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
The Cheeseball community brings together investors from every corner of the world and generates daily interacting contents such as games and contests. Staking, lotteries, NFTs and daily raffles are on the menu.
The team is taking advantage of the upcoming Holiday to gain the crypto community’s attention but as the weeks go by, this project will gain its reputation through continuous communication with its investors, aggressive marketing campaigns, listings and constant deliveries from the leadership team.
They are currently designing a utility tying every single project together, in order to provide their investors with further room to maximize their profits and increase their retention. Their most important values are integrity, innovation, communication, respect and unconditional love.
Cheeseball (CB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cheeseball (CB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cheeseball (CB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cheeseball (CB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CB's tokenomics, explore CB token's live price!
CB Price Prediction
Want to know where CB might be heading? Our CB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.