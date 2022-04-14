CheCoin (CHECOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CheCoin (CHECOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CheCoin (CHECOIN) Information CheChoin is a reflection token inspired by the legend of Ernest “Che” Chevara. The idea behind the project is to create a token to give back to the people (in this case to the holders). $CheCoin offers an innovative protocol in its contract : Rewards paid in BNB. Thanks to the auto-claim feature, you just have to hold $CheCoin to receive every hour BNB dividends. Hold $CheCoin and get paid on every transaction. Official Website: https://launch.checoin.finance/ Buy CHECOIN Now!

CheCoin (CHECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CheCoin (CHECOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.54K $ 143.54K $ 143.54K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about CheCoin (CHECOIN) price

CheCoin (CHECOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CheCoin (CHECOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHECOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHECOIN's tokenomics, explore CHECOIN token's live price!

