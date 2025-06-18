chatXZI by AI Price (CXZI)
The live price of chatXZI by AI (CXZI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.20K USD. CXZI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key chatXZI by AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- chatXZI by AI price change within the day is +10.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 909.99M USD
During today, the price change of chatXZI by AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of chatXZI by AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of chatXZI by AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of chatXZI by AI to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of chatXZI by AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+10.89%
-94.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
chatXZI is an advanced AI Agent platform designed to quickly analyze data and enable users to directly swap tokens on the BNB Chain. With capabilities in social metric analysis, token topic recognition, and a crypto education assistant, chatXZI helps users make smarter and timely investment decisions. The platform combines cutting-edge AI technology to deliver real-time insights, the latest market trends, and interactive crypto learning guides, making chatXZI a comprehensive solution for traders, investors, and the modern crypto community.
