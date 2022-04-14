Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics
Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Information
$SHIELD lets you create bounties on tweets. Hit the likes, retweets, and comments target, and the bounty is filled!
Example: a post states, "Bounty .02 Burn for 25 likes." Once the tweet hits 25 likes, the bounty completes and the specified amount is burned from our token's supply.
This exciting feature stimulates audience interaction and rewards active community participation!
Not just for you, $SHIELD can also supercharge other projects. Create bounties and trigger a continuous buy-back and burn mechanism!
Other projects using our platform must buy and burn our tokens, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing value.
Even better? Every project's buy and burn contributes to $SHIELD's own buy-back and burn. We all benefit together!
$SHIELD is redefining social media engagement and token value management.
Ready for the future of social media and crypto? Join us. It's time to $SHIELD Up!
Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chatter Shield (SHIELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chatter Shield (SHIELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chatter Shield (SHIELD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIELD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIELD's tokenomics, explore SHIELD token's live price!
SHIELD Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIELD might be heading? Our SHIELD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.