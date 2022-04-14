ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) Tokenomics
ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) Information
What Is ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI)?
ChAtoshI is a proprietary AI-powered Web3 browser and search engine that enables its users to simply and effectively navigate all aspects of blockchain and the wider Web3 ecosystem. Simply put, Chatoshi.ai aims to be the Google of Web3, redefining how users interact trade on, search, and interact with the blockchain. From an an advanced AI agent, to a crypto search engine, to an integrated Web3 Solana browser, Chatoshi empowers users to:
- Discover and meet all their crypto-related demands
- Access real-time market insights
- Navigate and utilize decentralized applications (dApps)
- Explore and understand the blockchain ecosystem with ease
More than just a coin, ChAtoshI is your intelligent companion for the decentralized future, combining cutting-edge AI with Web3 functionality.
ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHATOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHATOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
