Chartreux Cat (CHART) Information Here's a description for the Chartreux CTO ($CHART) token that aligns with CoinGecko's guidelines: Chartreux CTO ($CHART) is a cryptocurrency project inspired by the internet-popular Chartreux cat, aiming to create a community-centered, meme-driven digital asset on the Solana blockchain. The project introduces the $CHART token with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, zero transaction tax, and a commitment to transparency—having its liquidity burnt and contract revoked. Designed as a social token, Chartreux CTO seeks to build an engaged community and drive visibility on key crypto platforms. The project's roadmap focuses on growing its presence across major listing sites and decentralized exchanges, fostering a lighthearted, meme-centric movement. Official Website: https://chartreuxcatcto.com/ Buy CHART Now!

Chartreux Cat (CHART) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chartreux Cat (CHART), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.43K Total Supply: $ 999.38M Circulating Supply: $ 999.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00668935 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000646 Current Price: $ 0

Chartreux Cat (CHART) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chartreux Cat (CHART) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHART tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHART tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHART's tokenomics, explore CHART token's live price!

