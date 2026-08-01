Charred Treasures Price Today

The live Charred Treasures (CHARRED) price today is $ 0.824974, with a 2.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHARRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.824974 per CHARRED.

Charred Treasures currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,319,925, with a circulating supply of 1.60M CHARRED. During the last 24 hours, CHARRED traded between $ 0.824854 (low) and $ 0.843141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.368929.

In short-term performance, CHARRED moved +0.01% in the last hour and -4.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.32K.

Charred Treasures (CHARRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 4.32K$ 4.32K $ 4.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 1.60M 1.60M 1.60M Total Supply 1,600,000.0 1,600,000.0 1,600,000.0

The current Market Cap of Charred Treasures is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.32K. The circulating supply of CHARRED is 1.60M, with a total supply of 1600000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.32M.