Charm AI (CHARM) Tokenomics
Charm AI (CHARM) Information
Charm AI is a platform that unifies advanced image vitalisation tools through blockchain technology. Addressing a critical gap in the AI market, it offers creators a seamless and accessible way to integrate multiple APIs—including image-to-video, text-to-speech, and lip syncing—into their workflows.
The platform, supported by the $CHRM token, democratises content creation by eliminating financial barriers and streamlining processes into a user-friendly experience. Leveraging Solana's high-speed blockchain, Charm AI ensures sustainable operations, transparent tokenomics, and ongoing innovation. Our roadmap outlines a commitment to continuous improvement, integrating user feedback and emerging technologies to redefine the boundaries of creative possibilities.
Charm AI (CHARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Charm AI (CHARM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Charm AI (CHARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Charm AI (CHARM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHARM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHARM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHARM's tokenomics, explore CHARM token's live price!
CHARM Price Prediction
Want to know where CHARM might be heading? Our CHARM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.