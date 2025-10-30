Charged Particles (IONX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00112914 $ 0.00112914 $ 0.00112914 24H Low $ 0.00120544 $ 0.00120544 $ 0.00120544 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00112914$ 0.00112914 $ 0.00112914 24H High $ 0.00120544$ 0.00120544 $ 0.00120544 All Time High $ 2.75$ 2.75 $ 2.75 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.32% Price Change (1D) -4.66% Price Change (7D) +12.18% Price Change (7D) +12.18%

Charged Particles (IONX) real-time price is $0.00112913. Over the past 24 hours, IONX traded between a low of $ 0.00112914 and a high of $ 0.00120544, showing active market volatility. IONX's all-time high price is $ 2.75, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IONX has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, -4.66% over 24 hours, and +12.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Charged Particles (IONX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.19K$ 90.19K $ 90.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.92K$ 112.92K $ 112.92K Circulation Supply 79.88M 79.88M 79.88M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Charged Particles is $ 90.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IONX is 79.88M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.92K.