CharacterX Price Today

The live CharacterX (CAI) price today is $ 0.01618753, with a 6.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01618753 per CAI.

CharacterX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,618,735, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CAI. During the last 24 hours, CAI traded between $ 0.01542986 (low) and $ 0.01888528 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.378105, while the all-time low was $ 0.01090516.

In short-term performance, CAI moved +1.11% in the last hour and +28.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.84K.

CharacterX (CAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 23.84K$ 23.84K $ 23.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CharacterX is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.84K. The circulating supply of CAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.