Which blockchain network does Changex run on?

Changex operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CHANGE?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Changex belong to?

Changex falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,Hydra Ecosystem,CeFi category. This classification helps investors compare CHANGE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Changex?

Its market capitalization is £59601.03278615820000, placing the asset at rank #4835. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CHANGE is currently circulating?

There are 202433458.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Changex today?

Over the past day, CHANGE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Changex fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.