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The live ChangeNOW price today is 0.321778 USD.NOW market cap is 26,877,827 USD. Track real-time NOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ChangeNOW price today is 0.321778 USD.NOW market cap is 26,877,827 USD. Track real-time NOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ChangeNOW Price (NOW)

Unlisted

1 NOW to USD Live Price:

$0.323965
$0.323965$0.323965
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ChangeNOW (NOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:01:59 (UTC+8)

ChangeNOW Price Today

The live ChangeNOW (NOW) price today is $ 0.321778, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.321778 per NOW.

ChangeNOW currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,877,827, with a circulating supply of 83.53M NOW. During the last 24 hours, NOW traded between $ 0.321035 (low) and $ 0.325635 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.722212, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOW moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.08K.

ChangeNOW (NOW) Market Information

$ 26.88M
$ 26.88M$ 26.88M

$ 1.08K
$ 1.08K$ 1.08K

$ 64.35M
$ 64.35M$ 64.35M

83.53M
83.53M 83.53M

97,531,160.66538163
97,531,160.66538163 97,531,160.66538163

The current Market Cap of ChangeNOW is $ 26.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08K. The circulating supply of NOW is 83.53M, with a total supply of 97531160.66538163. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.35M.

ChangeNOW Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.321035
$ 0.321035$ 0.321035
24H Low
$ 0.325635
$ 0.325635$ 0.325635
24H High

$ 0.321035
$ 0.321035$ 0.321035

$ 0.325635
$ 0.325635$ 0.325635

$ 0.722212
$ 0.722212$ 0.722212

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

-0.52%

-0.04%

-0.04%

ChangeNOW (NOW) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.001691210995953762.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.0316850291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.0187146728.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.00000204206895283.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001691210995953762-0.52%
30 Days$ -0.0316850291-9.84%
60 Days$ -0.0187146728-5.81%
90 Days$ -0.00000204206895283-0.00%

Price Prediction for ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW (NOW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NOW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ChangeNOW (NOW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ChangeNOW could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ChangeNOW will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NOW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ChangeNOW Price Prediction.

What is ChangeNOW (NOW)

What is ChangeNOW Token?

NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, a non-custodial instant crypto exchange platform. It serves as an internal utility token across the ChangeNOW ecosystem. NOW can be used for asset listing fees, staking via ChangeNOW Pro, and is also distributed as cashback for swaps on ChangeNOW Pro. Users can also earn NOW through airdrops, community challenges, and social media campaigns run by ChangeNOW.

What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique?

NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% APY yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token.

Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used?

NOW tokens power a wide range of features across the ChangeNOW product suite. They can be staked via ChangeNOW Pro to earn passive rewards, used to receive cashback on crypto swaps, and serve as a payment option for services like NOWPayments and NOW Nodes. Additionally, NOW can be used to pay for AML checks, unlock exclusive access to partner perks, and participate in future product-level utilities. With its expanding use cases and direct integration into live products, NOW is more than just a token — it’s a gateway into the full utility of the ChangeNOW ecosystem.

Staking ChangeNOW Tokens

NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % APY via ChangeNOW Pro! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired.

How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured?

NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security.

Where can you buy ChangeNOW?

NOW tokens are available on several decentralized platforms, including Uniswap V3 (Ethereum), where the NOW/WETH pair shows the highest activity, as well as Uniswap V2 and PancakeSwap V3 (BSC). You can also purchase NOW directly on ChangeNOW.io using over 1400 supported assets without registration, or inside NOW Wallet — an all-in-one crypto app where you can buy, swap, hold, and stake $NOW with ease.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ChangeNOW

What is the current market price of ChangeNOW?

ChangeNOW is valued at £0.23713803110844540000, moving -0.52% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does NOW have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of NOW. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is ChangeNOW on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of NOW?

The circulating supply stands at 83531160.66538163, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for ChangeNOW?

ChangeNOW generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does NOW perform relative to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, NOW's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChangeNOW

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:01:59 (UTC+8)

ChangeNOW (NOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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