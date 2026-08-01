ChangeNOW Price (NOW)
The live ChangeNOW (NOW) price today is $ 0.321778, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.321778 per NOW.
ChangeNOW currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,877,827, with a circulating supply of 83.53M NOW. During the last 24 hours, NOW traded between $ 0.321035 (low) and $ 0.325635 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.722212, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NOW moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.08K.
The current Market Cap of ChangeNOW is $ 26.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08K. The circulating supply of NOW is 83.53M, with a total supply of 97531160.66538163. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.35M.
+0.01%
-0.52%
-0.04%
-0.04%
During today, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.001691210995953762.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.0316850291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.0187146728.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChangeNOW to USD was $ -0.00000204206895283.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001691210995953762
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0316850291
|-9.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0187146728
|-5.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000204206895283
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of ChangeNOW could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is ChangeNOW Token?
NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, a non-custodial instant crypto exchange platform. It serves as an internal utility token across the ChangeNOW ecosystem. NOW can be used for asset listing fees, staking via ChangeNOW Pro, and is also distributed as cashback for swaps on ChangeNOW Pro. Users can also earn NOW through airdrops, community challenges, and social media campaigns run by ChangeNOW.
What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique?
NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% APY yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token.
Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used?
NOW tokens power a wide range of features across the ChangeNOW product suite. They can be staked via ChangeNOW Pro to earn passive rewards, used to receive cashback on crypto swaps, and serve as a payment option for services like NOWPayments and NOW Nodes. Additionally, NOW can be used to pay for AML checks, unlock exclusive access to partner perks, and participate in future product-level utilities. With its expanding use cases and direct integration into live products, NOW is more than just a token — it’s a gateway into the full utility of the ChangeNOW ecosystem.
Staking ChangeNOW Tokens
NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % APY via ChangeNOW Pro! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired.
How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured?
NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security.
Where can you buy ChangeNOW?
NOW tokens are available on several decentralized platforms, including Uniswap V3 (Ethereum), where the NOW/WETH pair shows the highest activity, as well as Uniswap V2 and PancakeSwap V3 (BSC). You can also purchase NOW directly on ChangeNOW.io using over 1400 supported assets without registration, or inside NOW Wallet — an all-in-one crypto app where you can buy, swap, hold, and stake $NOW with ease.
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What is the current market price of ChangeNOW?
ChangeNOW is valued at £0.23713803110844540000, moving -0.52% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does NOW have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of NOW. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is ChangeNOW on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of NOW?
The circulating supply stands at 83531160.66538163, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for ChangeNOW?
ChangeNOW generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does NOW perform relative to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, NOW's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
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