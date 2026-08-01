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The live Chain4Energy price today is 0.00166417 USD.C4E market cap is 204,564 USD. Track real-time C4E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Chain4Energy price today is 0.00166417 USD.C4E market cap is 204,564 USD. Track real-time C4E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Chain4Energy Logo

Chain4Energy Price (C4E)

Unlisted

1 C4E to USD Live Price:

$0.00166198
$0.00166198$0.00166198
+1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Chain4Energy (C4E) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:01:30 (UTC+8)

Chain4Energy Price Today

The live Chain4Energy (C4E) price today is $ 0.00166417, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current C4E to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00166417 per C4E.

Chain4Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 204,564, with a circulating supply of 122.92M C4E. During the last 24 hours, C4E traded between $ 0.00162051 (low) and $ 0.00165331 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079614, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, C4E moved +1.67% in the last hour and -8.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.73.

Chain4Energy (C4E) Market Information

$ 204.56K
$ 204.56K$ 204.56K

$ 0.73
$ 0.73$ 0.73

$ 528.45K
$ 528.45K$ 528.45K

122.92M
122.92M 122.92M

317,549,758.64185
317,549,758.64185 317,549,758.64185

The current Market Cap of Chain4Energy is $ 204.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.73. The circulating supply of C4E is 122.92M, with a total supply of 317549758.64185. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.45K.

Chain4Energy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00162051
$ 0.00162051$ 0.00162051
24H Low
$ 0.00165331
$ 0.00165331$ 0.00165331
24H High

$ 0.00162051
$ 0.00162051$ 0.00162051

$ 0.00165331
$ 0.00165331$ 0.00165331

$ 0.079614
$ 0.079614$ 0.079614

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.67%

+0.93%

-8.02%

-8.02%

Chain4Energy (C4E) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Chain4Energy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chain4Energy to USD was $ -0.0003448098.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chain4Energy to USD was $ -0.0009498997.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chain4Energy to USD was $ +0.0000000149828177179.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.93%
30 Days$ -0.0003448098-20.71%
60 Days$ -0.0009498997-57.07%
90 Days$ +0.0000000149828177179+0.00%

Price Prediction for Chain4Energy

Chain4Energy (C4E) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of C4E in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Chain4Energy (C4E) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Chain4Energy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Chain4Energy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for C4E price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Chain4Energy Price Prediction.

What is Chain4Energy (C4E)

C4E is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform, designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications by creating a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.

Incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Chain4Energy

What is Chain4Energy about?

Chain4Energy (C4E) is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications. It creates a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.

What makes Chain4Energy unique?

Chain4Energy incorporates the DePIN incentive model, offering passive income opportunities by rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem. This model accelerates the shift towards a sustainable future with the ultimate goal of enabling peer-to-peer energy trading.

What is Chain4Energy's current price?

Chain4Energy trades at £0.0012264293930279310000, reflecting a price movement of 0.93% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of C4E?

With a market cap of £150755.81362202520000, C4E is ranked #4158 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Chain4Energy generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of C4E?

There are 122923869.003423 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Chain4Energy fluctuated between £0.0011942536493841930000 and £0.0012184259900052330000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Chain4Energy compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.05867246116474020000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence C4E?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Osmosis Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does C4E behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chain4Energy

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:01:30 (UTC+8)

Chain4Energy (C4E) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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