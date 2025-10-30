Chain Talk Daily (CTD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00415884 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.35% Price Change (1D) -4.91% Price Change (7D) +4.78%

Chain Talk Daily (CTD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CTD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CTD's all-time high price is $ 0.00415884, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CTD has changed by -1.35% over the past hour, -4.91% over 24 hours, and +4.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chain Talk Daily (CTD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 175.94K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 175.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chain Talk Daily is $ 175.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CTD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.94K.