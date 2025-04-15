Chain Colosseum Phoenix Price (CCP)
The live price of Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) today is 0.04028306 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 210.87K USD. CCP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chain Colosseum Phoenix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chain Colosseum Phoenix price change within the day is -6.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.24M USD
During today, the price change of Chain Colosseum Phoenix to USD was $ -0.0026192888169212.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chain Colosseum Phoenix to USD was $ -0.0062328004.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chain Colosseum Phoenix to USD was $ -0.0336462566.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chain Colosseum Phoenix to USD was $ -0.2050644430963714.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0026192888169212
|-6.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0062328004
|-15.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0336462566
|-83.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2050644430963714
|-83.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Chain Colosseum Phoenix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-6.10%
+19.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chain Colosseum Phoenix is a Web3 game application with built-in Game-Fi elements. Players can earn in-game currency by fighting and defeating various monsters with heroes summoned from the Summoner’s book. The heroes that the player owns and the in-game currency they earn will be on the blockchain. This can be traded between other players by using the marketplace. Defeating enemy monsters in battle mode earns you CCP (utility token) and treasure chests. CCP can be used to enhance heroes, summons (mints), and strengthen GEMs. The treasure chests contain important items. Items such as GEMs needed to further increase a hero's abilities, special remedies for illnesses, and summoning stones needed for summoning. The battle mode uses simple turn-based commands. The player anticipates the enemy's actions and selects the hero's action from either attack or defend. The more rare monsters you kill, the bigger the reward. At times the rewards will be the talk of the town on social networking sites. Energy is increased by possessing more heroes. The more energy you have, the more you can play the battle mode consecutively, which in return, increases your chances of winning CCP and treasure chests.
