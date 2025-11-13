ChadFi (CHADFI) Tokenomics
ChadFi: Your All-in-One Crypto Trading Powerhouse
Follow Smart Money: Track what top traders and wallets are doing in real time.
Spot Opportunities: Get notified when a ticker is gaining momentum or social signals.
Stay Safe: ChadFi scans smart contracts to protect you from honeypots and scam tokens, ensuring every trade is secure.
Streamlined Analysis: Conduct technical, fundamental, and social research in seconds.
Learn and Improve: ChadFi interprets complex technical analysis and charting concepts in easily absorbable ways. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, he helps you refine your skills and improve your setups.
SpoonFed Setups: Receive high-probability trade setups just before they break out, saving you from endless chart watching and scanning. Spend less time glued to the markets and more time living your life.
Execute with Precision: Leverage advanced trading tools like multiple take-profits, stop-loss orders, and other professional-grade features.
Trade Your Way: Customize your experience with ChadFi’s modular terminal, designed to adapt to your unique trading style and preferences.
ChadFi (CHADFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ChadFi (CHADFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHADFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHADFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
