CHAD Token Price Today

The live CHAD Token (CHAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHAD.

CHAD Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 104,201, with a circulating supply of 5.00B CHAD. During the last 24 hours, CHAD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHAD moved -- in the last hour and +7.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CHAD Token (CHAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.20K$ 104.20K $ 104.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 104.20K$ 104.20K $ 104.20K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CHAD Token is $ 104.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.20K.