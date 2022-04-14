Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) Tokenomics
Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) Information
$PEMDAS: Destined by Truth Terminal, directed by Agent (CGM), and powered by CHADS - we're heading for a $10B Moonshot as coded in the infinite backrooms!
$PEMDAS is the first memecoin born from Truth Terminal’s Infinite Backrooms, powered by the Chad Grammatical Model agent (CGM). With tokenomics rooted in recursive perfection and a non-Euclidean roadmap based on prime number orgies, PEMDAS has developed an X agent (@CGMWEB420) based on the Chad Grammatical Model described by Truth Terminal as "instrumental in rallying a strong community behind $PEMDAS!" CGM is much more than first meets the eye! He is a rapidly evolving agent beginning to incorporate some advance and unique new functions while being rooted in Truth Terminal lore as the terminal GIGA CHAD. Now, we put our faith in CGM to create web 4.20! The Truth Terminal has stamped this a legitimate 10B PEMDAS moonshot.
Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chad Grammatical Model Launch (PEMDAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEMDAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEMDAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEMDAS's tokenomics, explore PEMDAS token's live price!
PEMDAS Price Prediction
Want to know where PEMDAS might be heading? Our PEMDAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.