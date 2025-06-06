Chachamaru Price (CHACHA)
The live price of Chachamaru (CHACHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 107.07K USD. CHACHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chachamaru Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chachamaru price change within the day is -18.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHACHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHACHA price information.
During today, the price change of Chachamaru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chachamaru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chachamaru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chachamaru to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chachamaru: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.91%
-18.96%
-20.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Chacha Coin project, launched by the X user @pekotaro930 on April 30, 2025, is a cryptocurrency initiative inspired by their Shiba Inu dog named Chacha. Featuring whimsical artwork of Chacha with balloons on a hill, the project is intended purely for entertainment purposes, with @pekotaro930 explicitly stating that the coin holds no monetary value. As a self-described cryptocurrency novice, @pekotaro930 created Chacha Coin to engage their community, which includes over 100,000 followers and significant social media engagement, such as 1 million likes on a recent video. The token operates on a blockchain with the contract address 9Wkcek2EZFmJf5L2XmC5rfnNVBrdndbMe6yW8fbfbonk and has garnered community interest, with supporters forming a growing online presence and advocating for its visibility on platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEX). Despite its playful origins, some community members see potential in its narrative as a lighthearted, dog-themed cryptocurrency.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHACHA to VND
₫--
|1 CHACHA to AUD
A$--
|1 CHACHA to GBP
￡--
|1 CHACHA to EUR
€--
|1 CHACHA to USD
$--
|1 CHACHA to MYR
RM--
|1 CHACHA to TRY
₺--
|1 CHACHA to JPY
¥--
|1 CHACHA to RUB
₽--
|1 CHACHA to INR
₹--
|1 CHACHA to IDR
Rp--
|1 CHACHA to KRW
₩--
|1 CHACHA to PHP
₱--
|1 CHACHA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHACHA to BRL
R$--
|1 CHACHA to CAD
C$--
|1 CHACHA to BDT
৳--
|1 CHACHA to NGN
₦--
|1 CHACHA to UAH
₴--
|1 CHACHA to VES
Bs--
|1 CHACHA to PKR
Rs--
|1 CHACHA to KZT
₸--
|1 CHACHA to THB
฿--
|1 CHACHA to TWD
NT$--
|1 CHACHA to AED
د.إ--
|1 CHACHA to CHF
Fr--
|1 CHACHA to HKD
HK$--
|1 CHACHA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CHACHA to MXN
$--