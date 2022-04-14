CGAI (CGAI) Tokenomics

CGAI (Confidential Generative AI) is an innovative AI framework designed to empower users to create, train, and deploy AI agents that adapt, execute actions, and interact based on real-time information. With a strong focus on privacy, CGAI utilizes GhostDrive© and Filecoin for secure data management and client-side encryption, ensuring users maintain full ownership and control of their data.

CGAI introduces a decentralized AI ecosystem where users can monetize AI agents by leasing or recruiting agents to tackle complex workflows, integrating seamlessly with Web2 and Web3 environments. The platform supports predefined automations, multi-agent systems, and tokenized datasets, allowing users to enhance productivity and generate value.

Key utilities include:

  • AI-as-a-Service for creating content (images, videos, audio).
  • Secure tokenization and decentralized storage of files.
  • Integration with blockchain ecosystems like TON and Solana.

CGAI's mission is to drive a collaborative AI economy where agents continuously evolve, innovate, and deliver real-world impact.

Official Website:
https://ghostdrive.com/

CGAI (CGAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CGAI (CGAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 83.11K
$ 83.11K$ 83.11K
Total Supply:
$ 566.22M
$ 566.22M$ 566.22M
Circulating Supply:
$ 566.22M
$ 566.22M$ 566.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.11K
$ 83.11K$ 83.11K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00526633
$ 0.00526633$ 0.00526633
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00014679
$ 0.00014679$ 0.00014679

CGAI (CGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CGAI (CGAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CGAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CGAI's tokenomics, explore CGAI token's live price!

Disclaimer

