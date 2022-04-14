CFGI (CFGI) Tokenomics
CFGI (CFGI) Information
CFGI.io is a crypto trading platform based around it's very own unique version of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Our unique algorithms powered by AI allow for smaller and more volatile currencies and projects to be tracked more accurately on multiple timeframes.
The Fear & Greed Index is a huge data collecting and creating system for all major crypto currencies. We plan to use this ever growing data to build our own AI Agents, Robots, let other companies and projects build ontop of our data, and continue to build our platform to become an all-in-one stop for all crypto investors, traders and hodlers.
$CFGI is the native currency for the CFGI.io platform.
Our mission is to provide accurate, real-time indicators that empower traders to make informed decisions. We aim to create a reliable platform that harnesses advanced algorithms and cutting edge technology to analyze market trends and predict its directions.
Our goal is to foster a community of informed and confident traders that can navigate markets with precision and success.
CFGI (CFGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CFGI (CFGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CFGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CFGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.