CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 10.82 24H High $ 11.41 All Time High $ 13.34 Lowest Price $ 10.29 Price Change (1H) -0.21% Price Change (1D) -4.24% Price Change (7D) +0.03%

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) real-time price is $10.87. Over the past 24 hours, LCAP traded between a low of $ 10.82 and a high of $ 11.41, showing active market volatility. LCAP's all-time high price is $ 13.34, while its all-time low price is $ 10.29.

In terms of short-term performance, LCAP has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, -4.24% over 24 hours, and +0.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.50M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.50M Circulation Supply 507.03K Total Supply 507,025.1392265698

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is $ 5.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LCAP is 507.03K, with a total supply of 507025.1392265698. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.50M.