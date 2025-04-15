Cerus Price (CERUS)
The live price of Cerus (CERUS) today is 0.01570955 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CERUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cerus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.40 USD
- Cerus price change within the day is -2.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cerus to USD was $ -0.00042440788404669.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cerus to USD was $ -0.0051234136.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cerus to USD was $ -0.0101845562.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cerus to USD was $ -0.05989037956658114.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00042440788404669
|-2.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0051234136
|-32.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0101845562
|-64.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05989037956658114
|-79.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cerus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.34%
-2.63%
-20.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CERUS is the governance token that empowers holders to vote on the various factors which control our Synergy NFT vaults.
|1 CERUS to VND
₫402.80857155
|1 CERUS to AUD
A$0.0246639935
|1 CERUS to GBP
￡0.0117821625
|1 CERUS to EUR
€0.013824404
|1 CERUS to USD
$0.01570955
|1 CERUS to MYR
RM0.0692791155
|1 CERUS to TRY
₺0.598533855
|1 CERUS to JPY
¥2.2447375995
|1 CERUS to RUB
₽1.296666257
|1 CERUS to INR
₹1.3464655305
|1 CERUS to IDR
Rp261.825728603
|1 CERUS to KRW
₩22.4101443615
|1 CERUS to PHP
₱0.8902601985
|1 CERUS to EGP
￡E.0.8007157635
|1 CERUS to BRL
R$0.092372154
|1 CERUS to CAD
C$0.0218362745
|1 CERUS to BDT
৳1.9104383755
|1 CERUS to NGN
₦25.2158699915
|1 CERUS to UAH
₴0.6473905555
|1 CERUS to VES
Bs1.11537805
|1 CERUS to PKR
Rs4.4113987355
|1 CERUS to KZT
₸8.135347563
|1 CERUS to THB
฿0.527212498
|1 CERUS to TWD
NT$0.509617802
|1 CERUS to AED
د.إ0.0576540485
|1 CERUS to CHF
Fr0.0127247355
|1 CERUS to HKD
HK$0.1217490125
|1 CERUS to MAD
.د.م0.1459417195
|1 CERUS to MXN
$0.313876809