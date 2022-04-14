Discover key insights into Cerebro (CRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Cerebro (CRX) Information

Powered by our Novel CCC (Cross-Chain-Communication Protocol) & zkSync layer for privacy and settling transactions, Cerebro is a mighty addition to have in every trades toolbox.

Cerebro Bot provides one access point to trade tokens across all supported chains, eliminating the need for traders to interact with multiple wallets, exchanges, or bridges.

Simple commands allow users to perform complex cross-chain swaps without leaving the bot interface.

Utilizing a proprietary routing protocol, Cerebro Bot optimizes the transaction flow by:

Automatically detecting the token’s native chain.

Finding the best route for the swap across chains.

Executing the trade without the user needing to manage multiple steps.

Example: Buy a ERC-20 Token (Pepe) with SOL (On solana network)