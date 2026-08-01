What is the current price of Cere Network?

The live price of Cere Network (CERE) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Cere Network positioned in the market?

Cere Network currently sits at market rank #2189, supported by a market capitalization of £1365877.26779357700000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of CERE?

The circulating supply of CERE is 8942753407.627422 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Cere Network?

During the last 24 hours, Cere Network traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Cere Network from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Cere Network reached an all-time high of £0.3473005256424180000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is CERE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Cere Network?

The current price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Storage,SocialFi,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,Base Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio,OKX Ventures Portfolio,Made in USA. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.